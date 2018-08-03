The astonishing (if we did not know the man) episode of formal heresy concerning the Capital Punishment teaches us some lessons that may not be pleasant but are, in my eyes, very salutary.

Pope Francis the Heretic, aka The Evil Clown, has not emerged from the earth like some satanical mushroom. He is the product of a mentality that has belittled and undermined Catholic teaching for decades.

Pope John Paul II the Not-So-Great has given us a horrible Catechism. This Catechism already had in itself the cancer cells that have now metastatised in Pope Francis The Heretic.

JP II’s Catechism does what the Church of Vatican II has done for decades: it tries to accommodate the world and to hush inconvenient truths about the Faith. The paragraphs about the Capital Punishment are an egregious example of this mentality pandering to the world instead of teaching it.

One Pope comes and says that yeah, the teaching of the Church cannot be changed; but hey, our sociology and psychology is now so much more advanced than Christ’s that we can now put this teaching in the darkest corner of the Barque of Peter; in theory, still available for use; but in practice, never to be used. Is it so surprising that, a quarter of a century later, another Pope comes and says that this unused instrument can now be thrown overboard?

Whilst there is still a huge difference between JP II’s and the Evil Clown’s approach – a difference in nature, not only in degree – no one can deny that the first paved the way for the second. JP II’s Catechism is the gateway drug to the Evil Clown’s Satanical Crack Cocaine.

Again, and as stated in the linked blog post, there is a silver lining in all this: the possibility for very many to react to this obvious heresy by embracing truth in toto rather than in the adulterated V II fashion.

Throw away your JP II Catechism, NOW! Decide that you will, from now on, have nothing to do with any watered down Catholic teaching. Plenty of traditional resources online (example here: you only need a short research) and in brick and mortar or online bookstores.

One thing will Pope Francis the Heretic teach to countless Catholics: that it is time to throw away the entire V II balderdash with it.

