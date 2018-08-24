This is What The “Aggiornamento” Led To

This shocking photograph is from the big, fat, nuCatholic FrancisCircus called the “world meeting of families”.

No less than a Cardinal is giving no less than the keynote address.

Look for yourselves.

This is where the “dialogue with the world” ends. This is what happens when “aggiornamento” means allowing homos to enter the Seminaries. This is the unavoidable outcome when families decide that the best thing to do for them is to stay away from clergymen of every colour. This is the result when rabid pro-homo speakers, themselves wearing the habit, are invited to speak to such events.

Burn, FrancisChurch, burn.

We, the Catholics, will look at your destruction and stoke up the fire that consumes you.

Because we know that the Church is Indefectible, and when the thick strata of mud of almost 60 years of V II (now topped by the stinking manure that is the current pontificate) is removed we will see again the radiant, wonderful, Church that Christ established below it. As hard and as beautiful as a diamond, One and Holy as She has always been and will ever be, ultimately untouched by all the strata of mud (or manure) that evil men may throw over Her, as they have done often in the past and will do at times in the future, until time ends.

This stupid bunch of homos think they can persuade us that the Church has changed, that the diamond is now a vulgar stone painted in rainbow colours.

Let the picture above tell the story of what fools they are.

M