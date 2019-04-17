I am not one who easily believes in conspiracy theories and assorted fantasies, and I am perfectly ready to accept that the fire that almost deprived Civilisation of Notre Dame was accidental, if most certainly caused by negligence here or there (because if you follow security protocol scrupulously, things stay actually secure).

However, to me the fire had a different meaning, one that has been resonating for almost two days now: this fire truly epitomizes the burning of Catholicism in France – where attacks on churches become more frequent – and elsewhere. In a way, it is as if Heaven had decided to send us a very visual warning: this is what will happen to your churches in only one or two generations, unless you react now.

The time is running out, and this generation might be the last one free from an extremely bloody civil war, or from the destiny deserved by cowards: dhimmitude. It might be two, or three generations instead of one, but you get my drift.

Meanwhile, a Country who has elected as his President a man clearly sexually attracted, at some level or other, to his mother, keeps neglecting not only its Catholic heritage, but the threat to its own liberties that is taking shape more and more clearly as years go by. A threat that will, likely, never explode in some coup d’ etat of sort, but rather boil the French democracy very slowly, like a frog. Those who love and understand history can clearly see a movement spanning several generations and lethal for both Western Civilisation and its matrix, Christianity. Those who don’t love or understand history will keep lulling themselves in their dream of pacific coexistence of incompatible systems of values, preparing the bloodbath that is, at some point, going to be the only alternative to surrender.

Forget Notre Dame. Catholicism itself is burning. Not by accident, but by design. And this bonfire will bring suffering on France and Western Europe on a completely different scale than the grief for the feared loss of a wonderful monument.