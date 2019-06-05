Reblog: The Big Drip

Jun 5

Posted by

The Big Drip

Posted on June 5, 2019, in Catholicism, Conservative Catholicism, Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. 2 Comments.

  1. Julia Augusta | June 5, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Thank you for reposting an earlier blog post of yours. I came to your blog only a year ago so I did not have a chance to read your previous posts. I agree with you that the world seems to get more wicked at a faster rate. Most people today worship idols: pop stars, athletes, tech billionaires, and people who are famous for being famous. The Internet and social media have encouraged this type of nonsense.
    I wonder if you could post an article with links to your previous posts on celebs who died, who when they were alive, led sinful lives and promoted evil lifestyles – I read your posts on Bowie and Hitchens. There must be more.
    It will be a powerful antidote to celeb worship. For all their fame and fortune, many of them died from drug overdose, unhappy until the bitter end. People need to be reminded of reality.

    Reply
    • Mundabor | June 6, 2019 at 7:00 am

      I would not have a way to gather them, though, as I do not categorise my posts by “celebrities”. The search function may help.

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: