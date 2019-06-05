Stop This Nonsense, Mr President

President Trump has just disappointed myself and every other rational thinking person by “endorsing” sexual perversion.

We knew Trump was never the Crusader in matters of sodomy; but this is a betrayal for several reasons.

Firstly, Trump knows that you cannot separate the aspect of Christianity that bring him votes from those who might actually cost two or three. This here might actually backfire, as some Christian voters, particularly in the Southern States, could actually stay home in 2020 just for this.

Secondly, it creates a disquieting image of a man ready to say what is convenient to be said, thus undermining his stance in all the issues on which he is right.

Thirdly, it cast a horrible shadow on Trump’s own personal faith. You support Jerusalem or Sodom. You can’t has both.

Shame on you, Mr President.

And build the damn wall.