Cupich, Francis And The Block Of Granite

“I’m aware of some state and federal investigations going on regarding Cupich. Hopefully they will pan out, but I’m not at liberty to tell the details yet.”

This is from a reliable source, in answer to a question about the future of Cardinal Cupich, published on Renew America.

I did not know about the investigation. I am glad to know that even in this rotten state of affairs there are people in the Vatican willing to investigate a powerful member of the Heretic Homo Mafia currently keeping the Church as hostage.

I have no doubt that such an investigation will be threatened from all sides, and that Francis will do all he can to quash it. However, after the Vigano’ episode it can be that the Evil Clown has become a tad more prudent in how he carries out his satanic work.

We have come to this: that Cardinals push an obviously evil homo agenda, and we have no hope, no hope whatsoever that the Pope may do anything at all against it. Actually, we know with absolute certainty, repeated countless times in public declarations of all sorts, that that the evil Cardinal was made such exactly to push this agenda!

Depressing, I know. But this blog does not exist to depress you. This blog exists to help you get a proper assessment of the reality on the ground, and live your life in faith drawing the proper conclusions from the assessment you have made.

Ten, twenty, even fifty years of Francischaos, if it goes on for that long, are but a stain in a garment that remains, in its essence and purpose, exactly as sacred and immaculate as it always was. It is not only a quantitative considerations (Francis is nothing more than a blip in the radar screen if compared to 2000 years of Christianity; it is not even that if you look at it sub specie aeternitatis). It is the fact that the sacred function and divinely decreed establishment of the Church are so much superior to any problem in her governance.

How diminished is the dignity of the Papacy if he burps at the table?

The dignity of the man is certainly impacted; and you will call him, and rightly so, a boor. But the dignity of the Papacy, how is it impacted? It isn’t.

The same goes for the Church. Nothing in Her function and sacred establishment is changed by God allowing that She be run by an evil clown and his minions. Their burping does not affect Her. She keeps teaching you and guiding you through the immense patrimony left to us so that we can make good use of it. She is just as indefectible as She always was. Francis and his guy are merely trying to scratch a huge block of granite with a fork, or to deface it with spray paint. By all their scratching and defacing, the immense block of granite will always be there, unchanged in its nature and function.

Too many people look at the paint and think that the granite must be broken, or that it will never survive continued years of scratching. This is wrong. What is divinely instituted does not die because of a Commie from Argentina, or a homo abetter from the USA. The Lord who instituted an indefectible Church will, in His own time, care that everything is back in its proper order: perhaps through the ordinary work of men (as in the investigation against Cupich), perhaps with a more overtly divine intervention; perhaps today, perhaps tomorrow, perhaps after we have all died. But we know this: that the Bergoglios and Cupichs of the world will all be confounded, and that God will not be mocked.

Look at the present day with your eyes wide open. Do not seek an easy escapism in home-made, absurd “solutions” that are merely being in denial.

Look at the magnificence of the Church, and reflect on the Omnipotence of God instead, and thing will fall i place as you gain the right perspective to correctly evaluate the years we are living.

Bergoglio is there, scratching with the fork. Cupich is there, spraying paint like there is no tomorrow.

There is, in the end, nothing they can do against the huge block of granite.