The Deep Disorder Of “Transgenderism”

Prison Planet has the Story of the murder and attempted massacre by two shooters, at least one of whom one of those people they call Transgender. These are people who, belonging to one sex, think they belong to the other. It’s a bit like a cat believing that he is a dog; but worse, because cats tend to have lower intelligence than humans.

The assassin in question, motivated by pure hatred, shows all the madness of modern times. The girl says she is “super suicidal”, but she was not locked in some place where she could be helped to grow out of her madness or, at least, kept where she cannot harm others.

Last time I looked, an astonishing percentage of these extremely disturbed people committed suicide. It does not take a genius to realise that people with this sort of derangement and suicidal thoughts can very easily harm others.

Instead of “affirming” them, a sane Country would actually care for them in the only way you do with lunatics: by putting them in a safe place, where they cannot harm themselves and others and are offered help to recover sanity if at all possible.

One day, I am sure, sanity will prevail over political correctness. But make no mistake, countless of these people will kill themselves, or kill others before they do, before we start thinking again like normal people, and in the same way as all generations before us did.

For now, reflect on how the Western Societies both sides of the Pond have helped the young woman to destroy her life and the life of an innocent, thankfully being too dumb to do all the damage she wanted to do.

We live in mad times. There is no more definitive proof of this than transgenderism, closely followed by the atheist superstition called climate change.