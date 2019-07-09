Pope Feminist Strikes Again

I have written just yesterday a post wishing, like so many times in the past, that the Lord may take out the Evil Clown as soon as may be.

Alas, it wasn’t to be yesterday. But we can hope.

In the meantime, yesterday the news was published of the appointment of seven (read: seven) women to the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

I understand the Congregation now has 16 members; of whom five Cardinals, fours Bishops, and seven women.

This will be fun.

Pope Evil never ceases to show how much he hates the Church. Every day, he thinks how he can demolish a piece of what She is, and substitute it for a piece of FrancisChurch, a satanic mixture of arrogance, incompetence, corruption, social envy, faithlessness, homosexuality, paedophilia and, clearly, feminism.

If this man could become a dervish, or a shaman, he would do it.

Just to spite you.

What can the remaining faithful do against this scourge?

Remain faithful to the truth that has always been taught. Nourish yourself from the immense patrimony of Church tradition. Pray every day that this disgrace may cease to do damage today, by death or conversion (whichever comes first, but please today). Add this latest innovation to the list of things that need to be reverted back to sanity when the Evil Clown finally (as they say in Italy) stretches his paws. Do not accept compromises and and keep fighting every future Pope who, under the pretence of getting rid of the most extreme forms of FrancisMadness, keeps some of his “innovations” in place and continues the wrecking of the Church, albeit in a more intelligent way than this idiot is doing. Pray more, and do penance. Reflect that this man is the way given to you by Providence to actually, by His Grace, save yourself by way of sheer contrast, no matter how many will merit hell by following him.

Most of all, reflect that his V II predecessors, including JP II, carried the germs that have now given us this satanic disease.

This madness will have an end when the root of the problems is eradicated, and the root is the Second Vatican Council.

Every day, our Lord shows us the slippery slope originated by thinking that the truth can be “updated”, and that the Church can or should be “adapted” to the times.

You start with John XXIII, you end exactly where we are now.

If this cretin is to have a function, it should be this: the mass realisation that such a scale of evil would never have happened, if V II had not opened the door for it in the first place.

Die soon, Pope Feminist.

The only good you do is an involuntary one, and it is to remind Catholics of the beauty of the faith you have betrayed.