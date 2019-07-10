A lesbian lives with another lesbian.

They allowed to adopt a foster daughter.

The foster daughter “identifies” as a boy.

The two lesbians bitch around because they cannot send the girl to boys’ summer camp

A big network writes about them like it’s a homo magazine.

This truly gives you the measure of how far we have come on our road towards collective madness.

It has come to the point when even TV channels with a mass audience are terrified (because I am afraid, at least in part, this is what it is) not to report about the grievances of these mental hospital tools lest the HomoNazis start a war against them, and actually report about it in a way that prevents every suspicion that they are not “feeling” for the “plight” of these satanical people.

This would have been considered utter madness only a few decades ago. It is now mainstream reading for the daily brainwashing of the gregarious, unthinking masses.

We need to put an end to this and I must say, President Trump is not doing anywhere near what he should.

Another sign, perhaps, of the madness of the times.