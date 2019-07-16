The Leftist Woke Freak Show

The Democratic primaries for 2020 are promising to be epic fun. The field is now so vast that I doubt there is anyone who can remember all the candidates by heart. Also, the trend toward fake candidatures only meant to gain visibility, seen also in the UK, is continuing unabated.

The Two terms mayor of New York isn’t managing to get 1%, showing to the entire Country the extent of his incompetence. Fauxcahontas is getting traction. The feminist who made a career sucking whatever it was to a powerful man in California is struggling in her own, extremely woke home state. The creepy old guy who can’t stay away from girls’ hair makes one gaffe after another. The old socialist who made such a good symphaty run in 2016 is way below expectations. We now also have the nutcase Billionaire, and it will be fun to see how this pans out.

Very many of them are White and Men, two mortal sins among the activists. But pretty much all of them are so much on the left, that their candidature would have been considered a wasteful, expensive joke until 2012. Creepy Joe himself is veering to the left like there is no tomorrow, trying to stay afloat in the ocean of wokeness.

This is an ideal situation for Trump. However this ends, and if no moderate candidate dares to show up, this will be months and months of Leftist Freak Show, likely damaging in an irreparable way everyone who gets the nomination , however strong his attempts to steer a centrist image after the Democrtic Convention.

Trump will exploit this mercilessly. He will call out their leftist policies day in and day out. He will attract huge attention on himself just by mocking the nutcases. He will appear moderate compared to them. And he will, as he always does, control the narrative every step of the way.

This show is going to be fun.

Trump is just getting started.