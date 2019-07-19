Please Let Us Stop This “Accompany” Rubbish

I was reading this article about a tele-conversation between Jordan Peterson and FrancisBishop Barron. let me tell you first that I am not a fan of the first, and keenly dislike the second.

In the interview, Bishop Barron says something extremely disquieting, unworthy of a priest and outright creepy. Speaking of the way to assist the sinner and help him to repent, the FrancisBishop states:

“We have to accompany people all the way down [to the bottom before they can ascend],”

I have checked this part in the video, and he does not retract, or even correct, the statement. Actually he doubles down, in that he makes clear that he really intends this damn “accompaniment” in the damned Francis sense.

It is impossible to stress strongly enough how utterly and completely wrong this is. This is the satanic vision of a Church that sees Herself as a kind of gentle nurse, staying with you as you sink in a pit of drug addiction, alcoholism, sexual perversion or whatever that is, perhaps gently encouraging you to “grow out” of your way, but still making clear that the nurse is there watching you as you insert the needle.

Just a second after Peterson had (with a surprising petulant voice, I must say) complained that the Church “does not give hell” anymore to the faithful, Barron replies with a concept that is the most apt to accompany the sinner all the way to hell under the pretence of mercy; after which, every pretence to also give some strong warning can only be a travesty, as in the nurse who watches you as you insert the needle and then says to you that what you have done is… quite suboptimal.

Let us keep the metaphor alive, and let us say that the role of the Church is to slap the drug addict in the face, so hard that his head goes round and round for a good quarter of an hour; then have the slap followed by a vivid description of hell; then round everything up with another massive slap, ad abundantiam, so that the message remains.

This is why the Church excludes from communion public concubines and those in mortal sin. It’s Her way to make your head go round and round for a quarter of an hour, so that you get the message.

I am sick and tired of these damn, effeminate nurses. When I was a little child, we children were intimidated at the mere sight of the priest, walking around in his cassock, tall and solemn like he is Pharaoh. Why were we? Because we knew that the man was the very embodiment of what we knew to be unshakeable truths of life: death, judgement, and the atrocity of hell.

As we grew up, we had around us priests we did not wear a cassock, would or could not be seen as the embodiment of any authority, and probably did not believe in hell, either. We did not respect these weak, little men. We saw them as useless losers, unable to even do their job. We knew they were expected to be leaders of men. We saw that they had reduced themselves to … nurses.

A priest cannot escape giving his sheep a strong warning about hell. Hell must be the cornerstone of everything he does, because helping his sheep to avoid it and the only reason why he has the job in the first place. By all means, let him talk a lot about Incarnation, Redemption, Salvation, and the life of grace. But let him always, always point out to the only thing that counts in life: avoiding hell.

Barron is not part of the solution. He is part of the problem. He should stop brown-nosing Francis and, as they say, get a pair. Perhaps, one day he might, who knows, even become a worthy bishop.