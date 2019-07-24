Cats More Human Than Babies, Says Governor Cuomo

You could not make this up.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill banning the declawing of cats.

This would be (in its own tragic way) already comical enough as it is. What makes it worse (and, in a way, tragically hilarious) is that the Governor has the guts to, literally, call the practice “inhumane”.

I have some news for the Governor:

Cats are animals.

Babies in the womb are humans.

It is really indicative of how twisted the mind of these people is, that they think it supremely cruel to deprive a cat of his claws, but do not think twice about depriving a human being of his life. Also, this satanic thinking unavoidably gives to a cat a status more dignified, more worthy of protection and, ultimately, more human than the one of an unborn baby. Think of this: the claws of a cat are, to the Governor, more worth than the life of a baby. The cruelty staggers the mind.

Who does this guy think he is, Moloch?

Mind, Cuomo will keep having a brilliant career in the Democratic party when his tenure as Governor comes to an end. Even a candidature to the Presidency is not out of the question. I am sure that countless dumb feminists will heartily approve of his “humanity” towards cats as they scream in the streets, donning their strange hats, about their alleged right to kill a… human in their womb.

We really live in a world that has lost not only the sense of right and wrong, but all sense of decency. It must be so when people forget Christ, because without Christ fluffy feelings are called goodness, justice and equaliteee.

This man, born a Catholic, stinks of reprobation from the other side of the ocean. Still, in your charity, pray for his soul, and for the souls of the countless innocents he is fine with seeing slaughtered.