Ohio Shooter: Leftist Methhead Who Supported Sanders And Liberal Causes, Dabbed in Satanism, Thought Trump Dumb

Lies have short legs, they say.

This wise saying was proven once again in the case of the deranged, but still evil, shooter in Dayton, Ohio, during the weekend.

The normally atrocious (but, this time, prepared) Daily Mail has a detailed, rather shocking article giving rich details about the life and mind of this despicable individual (see what I am doing here? No excuses for mass murder. Besides, if you fry your brains with meth, of course you can become unhinged!).

The long reading clearly paints a picture that is the contrary of what the Leftist, God-hating, Gun-hating propaganda wanted us to believe.

No MAGA guy, this one.

Not one bit.

A Sanders supporter and friend of liberal causes (as you would expect from a methhead), he left a lot of scribbles about murder fantasies and satanic phrases and thoughts. His habit of getting a vast range of drugs bespeaks the dutiful son of liberal America. There is no trace whatsoever of faith (in God, in decency, or in Trump) in this guy, but also no racism or “white supremacist” tendencies (which, funnily enough, the baby-killing machine on the left continues to attribute to Trump, because in their stupidity they think it will help them in 2020).

This, my dear reader, is exactly the contrary of a “Hillary Deplorable”. This guy was the enemy of Conservative America and the friend of Liberal America in pretty much everything we can see of his deranged personality.

Seriously: whilst the circumstances of the event are utterly tragic, the way the Left baby-killing machine tries to “not let a crisis go to waste” and uses such tragedies to attack Trump and Decent America, only to receive a huge boomerang on their teeth shortly thereafter (remember Trayvon Martin? Or Michael Brown?) is, in its own way, quite funny to behold.

You can now expect that both the baby-killing machine and the MSM supporting them will keep running around and screaming “white supremacist!” at Trump like a chicken with his head cut off, in a desperate attempt to cover their lies by just doubling down on them. This will enrage Decent America even more in the months to come.

These people don’t even know what is good for their evil cause. They are bad at being bad.

Keep slandering Trump, ladies and gentlemen of the persuasion of Moloch. See how it helps you come November 2020!

Keep America Great.

And please stop making excuses for leftists, mass-murdering methheads. Their evil is just a by-product of the godless, valueless society the Left has created.