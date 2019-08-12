No “Right To Die” For Jeffrey Epstein?

The oh so predictable “suicide” of Jeffrey Epstein has caused a wave of comments in the media.

One of the most often heard is that the victims of Mr Epstein feel “deprived” of “justice”. I found the reaction odd, or contradictory, for two reasons.

The first: one would think (and has always thought in thinking times) that death is the harshest punishment. If I were a victim of Mr Epstein, I would feel unable to think that the man has not paid a heavy price for his crimes; either by deciding to put an end to his own life (and imagine in what pain the man must have been to make such a decision), or by being elegantly “terminated” with a fake suicide, so that the Clinton Clan who knows how many powerful people can sleep safe at night (and imagine the terror at knowing that powerful people, for whom a maximum security jail is no obstacle, are coming for him).

Death is the harshest punishment. If this were not so, then lynching would be considered a very mild form of punishment, as – say – an assassin would get rid of his suffering very soon and not even get a sentence. Common sense alone says that the contrary is the case.

The second: among those who decry the lack of “justice” there must be, surely, a number who consider euthanasia a human right. One wonders: how is it that they do not allow Mr Epstein to enjoy the same right that every other human should, in their mind, have?

If there is a “right to die”, surely this right cannot be denied to anyone, and everyone should be able to ask (before, during, or after a trial) to have his life terminated. Having committed crimes is not relevant. One does not lose his status and (ahem) “dignity” as a human being for having committed crimes.

Once again, modern society shows that it has lost the compass of right and wrong even in elementary things.

Christianity is the compass of what is right and what is wrong. Lose it, and you will discover yourself entangled in contradictions as your purely emotional approach to “justice” becomes the mere pursuit of momentary whims.