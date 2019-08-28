The Sky Is Falling, 1995 Edition

And so I am sitting at a McDonald’s, eating my meal in peace. The paper cover of the plastic tray tells an ominous tale: unless we do something, the Amazonian Forest will be destroyed in five years’ time, and that forest produces 20% of the world’s oxygen.

Impressive, uh? This isn’t today, though.

This was in 1995.

24 years later, the same rubbish is propagated everywhere, going from mouth to mouth, or from screen to screen, because of a chain of people who are either tragically ignorant, or on the look for some purpose in life, or trying to promote an anti-Capitalistic agenda, or simply scrounging an existence out of people’s stupidity.

In times as stupid as these, however, you can expect the Cretin in Chief to be at the head of the movement. Firmly determined to dethrone the Dalai Lama as the King Of Platitudes, Pope Francis calls for international action on the Amazon wildfires .

The guy can’t even be bothered to genuflect in front of the Blessed Sacrament, but the world must do his bidding every time he wants to look good with the world’s press. What a fraud.

In the meantime, smart people prefer to stick with the facts.

We truly live in an age of superstition. Every fake announcement about the planet is eagerly welcomed from an avid army of simpletons whose only desire is to look less stupid with their peers, or to go with the mainstream opinion, or to have some occasion for virtue signalling. They are being manipulated by a tiny minority of subversives, seeking to fundamentally change the ways of the West and to put an end to Capitalism as we know it. Some days ago (google it) a study in England suggested that in order to achieve the necessary reduction in CO2 emissions electric vehicles may not be enough, and the ability of the people to use their own private transport may have to be curtailed. Yes, this is truly where this madness is going.

Stupid people desperately try to look intelligent. Pope Clown desperately tries to look good. Climatologists without scruples desperately try to scrounge more decades of subsidies, tenures, and honours. Socialists desperately try to fundamentally change the way we live.

In the meantime, God’s creation continue to exist, unfazed by these cretins, for as long as He will see it fitting for the universe to exist.