Pope Leopard The African Shaman

Sep 9

Posted by

The picture below shows the moral vacuum , the vanity and the waste of FrancisChurch in all its stupidity.

What does an idiot who visits Africa does? He tries to please the natives with leopard themed vestments.

It is not only the vulgarity that is staggering. It is the condescending stupidity that, once again with this man, leaves one speechless. Pope Francis has become the best parody of himself.

Oh, and have you seen the Ferula? Suitably simple, as befits the poor, primitive, leopard-loving natives.

How much does that cost, I also wonder. Papal vestments don’t go cheap, and I doubt the very same clown complaining about “waste” will use this atrocious stuff much once this visit has ended.

Come on, Francis, go the whole distance now: go Blackface, play the bongo, put some ears on your nose!

Imagine how happy the simple natives will be!

Posted on September 9, 2019, in Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. 1 Comment.

  1. J M Butkiewicz | September 9, 2019 at 11:57 am

    Just when you think it can’t get any more ridiculous, it does!

    Reply

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: