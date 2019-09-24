Pope Scoundrel Perfectly Pictured

Quite the interesting photograph, uh?

What Gloria TV published is most certainly authentic. It is difficult to imagine a man making such a face, for the camera, without a deep-seated bullying instinct and intimidation will inside him.

This, I think, is the real Bergoglio. The Bergoglio most people do not get to see. The Bergoglio who screams profanities and has temper tantrums. The bully. The hater. The scoundrel.

You look at that picture and you know why Kapos could exist. You look at that picture and you understand that there can be people happy to dissect babies in their mother’s womb for a living. It really says more than 1000 words.

I do not know the context of this photo. It really looks like the mug of a crack cocaine dealer thinking of his enemies. It is the picture of a bad man, trying to convey how bad he is. It is also the picture of a man able to do everything he knows he will get away with.

I am glad this picture has emerged. It might well become the defining photo not of the Pontificate (the shot was clearly taken in earlier years) but of the man’s character.