The Economy Of Stupid

It appears from here that Pope Francis allows the Vatican to run a deficit of around 23% budget.

Well congratulations, Frankie dear. This is not Venezuela yet, but you are well on your way.

I have wondered for a long time whether Socialists can count. After mature reflection, I have come to the conclusion that they (probably) can, but they do not allow irrelevances like facts, numbers, or common sense to stay in the way of their ideology, their caprices, their and their own friends’ desire for waste or personal enrichment, and their own general childishness.

It is normally fine until there are other people whose money can be expropriated. If there are any complaint, shout out loud and expropriate more. Rinse. Repeat.

It’s a complex problem. Rich liberal donors apparently do not like to donate money for causes that aggrandise the Pope and his bunch of homo prelates. They will normally donate to the Church only if they can aggrandise themselves.

They must profit something that can be seen. Big. Famous. Shiny. The renovation of St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York amassed more than $100m in a matter of hours. That was an easy fundraising. But the game becomes much more difficult if what is necessary to finance is a bunch of anonymous Monsignors, many of them actually given to sodomy.

Then there is the other problem: Francis, like every socialist idiot, likes to play statesman.

He launches big “reforms” that go nowhere but cost money. And he travels a lot, which is not as cheap as it used to be, because the Italian Government does not subsidise them anymore.

Then he does other stupid things like forbidding the sale of cigarettes within the Vatican (note here: smoking is not a sin; promoting heresy is), forcing his people to actually walk a couple of hundred metres to buy the cigarettes in nearby Italy, where the Italian Government will cash in the tax money. A small example, but very much indicative of the great stupidity of Francis.

Mind: he will not go bankrupt. The Church’s resources are potentially unlimited. But if people do not want to give money to socialist, Banana Republic dictators, these dictators take the money from somewhere else.

I suspect that, at some point, Francis will target the one or other conservative order just in order to plunder their coffers, with the thin excuse of some “reform” or other.

Lying, cheating and stealing is what socialists do.

Francis is, whilst (unfortunately) being also the Pope, no exception.