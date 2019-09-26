False Charity In The Age Of Francis

I followed from Canon 212 this astonishingly dumb article from some Proddy blogger.

Proddy blogger is so edified that his daughter (unspecified age; but you already know she will likely be dumb all her life) first tries to pump money of of him so that she can feel good with herself, then – when all has failed – engages in a virtue-signalling exercise by giving the beggar all of a twenty dollar bill.

I am pretty sure there was no lack of booze, that evening, for the beggar “made in the image of God”.

The vacuity of it all is, predictably, underpinned with a quote from Pope Evil Clown and his hate for the “throwaway culture”.

I am only missing the tirade on the alleged man-made global warming now.

This is what proddies too often do. They might have good intentions of sort, but, left to their own devices and without the solid guidance of the Depositum Fidei and the rich tapestry of the Catholic Church, they end up drowning in their own emotional vacuity. Vacuity amply demonstrated by the fact that the guy can’t find anything better than Pope Francis – and the FrancisAuthors who parrot his inane blathering – to tell us that Catholicism has something good in it (no Obama, Sherlock!). Unfortunately, he cannot see this good, because a proper Catholic does exactly the contrary of what moved this guy so, so much. The author of the article speaks at proddy conferences, but he has not understood the basics of life and he is training his offspring to fuel vice.

You don’t give money to beggars, full stop.

We do have the duty to clothe the naked and feed the hungry, for sure. This, we do primarily by giving money to those institutions (the Catholic Church is the first) which care for the homeless. By all means, if you want to buy a garment, or food, for a homeless person, do it and give him the garment or food. But to give money to the homeless means making almost 100% sure that this money is wasted in a, likely, very sinful way; then I can assure you one thousand times that that very same homeless person is a complete expert in how and where to get food and garments when the stupidity of the people has given him the means to get drunk, or even buy drugs.

This is common sense. You know it sounds absolutely logical. But will it stand against the cheap fix of feeling good with yourself giving money to, very likely, an addict or deranged man?

“But, but, Mundabor! The homeless in question was… a.. Veteran! How can you be so, so, soooo cruel?”

Please cut it off.

As you are there, also cut off the “perhaps this one was was not an alcoholic”, because I feel it coming.

Give money to beggars, be an accomplice in their vices.