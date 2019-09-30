Joan Of Arc And The Deranged, Angry Shaman

If you want a clear sign of the stupidity of the times in which we are living, look no further than to Greta Thunberg.

A clearly deranged, bigoted, ignorant, officially mentally challenged, and extremely arrogant girl has politicians from many Countries, and equally deranged people all over the West, looking at her as if she was Joan of Arc. She is, in fact, exactly the contrary of that great Saint.

Joan believed in God, with a faith so strong she stunned her very faithful contemporaries. Greta has clearly no faith at all. Joan was evidently so intelligent that she could be a credible military commander. Greta is mentally ill. Joan had the trust of a King in the extremely delicate matter of war conduct. Greta is merely used by politicians looking for short-term advantage and the promotion of a radical agenda. Joan was strong and independent. Greta is fragile and clearly manipulated every minute of her life.

Greta Thunberg is the perfect image of our times: mentally ill, deranged, with an arrogance only surpassed by her own ignorance, thinking that the world must bow to her mental illness. She should be under strict medical supervision, and it is a mystery to me how a country like Sweden does not force her to actually go to school.

I do not make excuses for her. At her age, she has the duty to be aware of the utter stupidity of her lay preaching. Also, she is not totally retarded. But certainly, the astonishing self-centredness of this arrogant girl has been fuelled all the way by her equally deranged parents and, now, by the Antiindustrial Socialist Complex riding this very dumb tiger.

What appears clear in this confused, deranged girl and in those who are deranged enough to believe in her message is an absolute lack of faith. It is impossible to believe in a Creator of one billion galaxies and be persuaded that His creation can be endangered by chimneys, car exhausts, or the farts of cows. It is just plain damn senseless, faithless stupidity.

Alas, an army of faithless parents have raised an army children just as faithless, with the added arrogance of those who, likely, never got even slapped by their parents and think, at 16, that the world must do as they say.

Have no mercy at all for Greta and her ilk. Mock her, and them, mercilessly.

Enough with the modern , heathenish religion of earth and its deranged, angry shamans.