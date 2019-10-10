Meet Accomplice Emeritus

Pontiff Emeritus has received the last FrancisCardinals and has told them that they must be obedient to the Pope.

In theory, this is all logical. You cannot expect an Emeritus to say to the Cardinals that they should not obey to his successor.

In practice, it is more complicated than that.

Benedict must know – because he is old, but he is not gaga – that Francis is pushing a massive agenda of heresy and general enmity of Christ. He is also not really obliged to give speeches to Cardinals. Like every old man, he could have a headache, or one of many ailments not allowing him to tire himself.

However, as a Bishop of the Church, and one who even insists on saying that the spiritual obligations of a Pope remain duties of his, he is just as obliged as any other Bishop to defend Christ from the attack Francis is bringing on Him.

Does he do that? No. Not at all.

Does he express his condemnation of Francis in a safer, more diplomatic way? No, he does not do that, either.

It would have been very easy, for an intelligent man like him, to profit from this public occasion to give a lesson to Francis. It would have been so easy as to say to the Cardinal that they owe obedience to Christ first. He could have reminded the Cardinal of their duty to not believe even an angel, if the angel wants to teach them some novelty never thought before.

He could have done all that and more, and he did nothing.

I am very sorry to bust the Benedict Bubble of some of my readers, but it is as plain as the sun that Benedict cannot wash his hands of responsibility again. Not only has he culpably avoided issuing a condemnation of Francis as heretic, he even tells the Cardinals they must obey to him when he perfectly well knows the situation and the many calls to the Cardinals to do just that.

It is beyond me how some people can concoct in their minds the utter fantasy of a Benedict that would be a sort of dissident who does not dissent, a persecuted guy who lives in comfort where he wants to live, an opponent of the Pope who tells the Cardinals to obey Francis, a secluded Rapunzel who can talk to journalists any time he wants, and a defender of Catholicism who actually never does that.

I don’t know what this guy’s problem is. At his age, even being sent to exile to Kathmandu must not appear a very terrible punishment, particularly with his judgment staring him in the face.

My atrocious suspicion is that, besides being so horribly gregarious, Benedict really thinks that the Holy Ghost is inspiring Francis. This is not such a huge stretch for one who certainly thinks that the Holy Ghost inspired the Second Vatican Council.

It is sad to see this old man marching towards what looks like almost certain hell with his infirm pace. But the reality is in front of us all, and silly fantasies about the secret chief of the opposition who actually never opposes the government are not worthy of thinking men.

The Emeritus is Francis’ accomplice.

It’s as simple as that.