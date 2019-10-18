Rosary Suggestions

The Vatican has apparently launched an erosary app allowing people to pray the Rosary.

Let us set aside for the moment the fact that the Rosary app might actually track your use. Let us also forget that there are, in fact, plenty of free apps out there to do exactly the same.

What, as always, grates me is the wordliness.

The app is apparently destined to pray the Rosary “for peace”.

Nothing in FrancisChurch is to do with Christ, with Salvation, or with sin. Everything they do is directed toward the fashionable cares of the world, like the obsession with peace and with the environment; and in order to promote these issues nothing is safe: from the hammer and sickle crucifix Francis gratefully received, to the Rosary “for peace”.

I suggest to all my readers that they pray their Rosary today for the end of this Pontificate.

Who knows, if you are prayers are answered and God’s Grace help us, the Rosary might be seen again as an instrument for the salvation of souls.