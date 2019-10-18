Rosary Suggestions

Oct 18

Posted by

The Vatican has apparently launched an erosary app allowing people to pray the Rosary.

Let us set aside for the moment the fact that the Rosary app might actually track your use. Let us also forget that there are, in fact, plenty of free apps out there to do exactly the same.

What, as always, grates me is the wordliness.

The app is apparently destined to pray the Rosary “for peace”.

Nothing in FrancisChurch is to do with Christ, with Salvation, or with sin. Everything they do is directed toward the fashionable cares of the world, like the obsession with peace and with the environment; and in order to promote these issues nothing is safe: from the hammer and sickle crucifix Francis gratefully received, to the Rosary “for peace”.

I suggest to all my readers that they pray their Rosary today for the end of this Pontificate.

Who knows, if you are prayers are answered and God’s Grace help us, the Rosary might be seen again as an instrument for the salvation of souls.

Posted on October 18, 2019, in Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. Leave a comment.

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: