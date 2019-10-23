Pray For The Pachamama Heroes

Oct 23

After the wonderful video of the abduction and swimming lessons (alas, they failed!) for the pagan idols adored by pope Francis, it is time to pray for the heroes who executed this world-celebrated feat.

Make no mistake, there will be people at the Vatican who will try to have the men found and prosecuted; something which, if extremely unlikely to ever result in jail terms, might negatively affect the lives of the people involved. If Matteo Salvini had still been in power, you could have been reasonably sure that nothign would have come out of it, as the police in Rome have better things to do than go after men of God. But Matteo Salvini is not in power (for now), and you never know where the lurid tentacles of the Vatican might reach.

These courageous men deserve our prayers.

I invite all of my readers to recite their rosary, today, for the welfare of the courageous men who gave us all an example of strong faith in action, and a very good laugh at that.

 

 

