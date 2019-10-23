The Truth About Pachamama, Straight From Argentina

I receive this from Argentinian reader Marcela

Hi from Argentina, I am glad real catholics are seeing the sheer evil behind all his Pachamama cult, it is deeply rooted in the traditions of amerindian people in north Argentina, Bolivia, Peru. The Pachamama represents the “mother earth” in the shape of a woman, these statuettes with the red belly are depicting one important ritual in this pagan cult in which women pour their menstrual blood on the soil as an offering to the mother earth, many women do this here in those rituals, Argentina and latin america in general aren’t really catholic, the renmants of centuries of paganism prior to Columbus are lingering and hard to erase, even people who say they are catholic participate in these rituals and sadly the dirty old man Bergoglio keeps encouraging this disgusting evil.

Well, this gives the lie about all the tales of “our lady of the Amazon”, a poor, satanic excuse for the introduction of pagan idols within Catholicism. Those who propagate such lie are accomplices, even if in good faith, of the satanic work of this pope, because if you are so damn stupid that you don’t understand simple things you should just not write about them.

That the Blessed Virgin, Destroyer of Heresies, be abused to cover pagan idolatry makes my blood boil.

As to the man, I have stopped long ago to think anything good about his mother (if you know what I mean). I will, from now on, honour the man with the title “pope”, with lower case p, as I have seen done elsewhere.

Mind, he clearly is the pope. But he is a pope obviously controlled and driven by Satan. Denying him a capital P is still way too nice.

Die soon, pope Francis. With God’s help, you will kick the bucket today, and no tears on your tomb. I hope one day your corpse will follow the Pachamama statues in the Tiber.

Down there, at the bottom of it, eaten by animals, is where it belongs.