For The Record: Francis’ Pachamama Apostasy Documented

I would like to have on my blog the official record of Francis’ apostasy from the Catholic Faith.

In the statement mentioned and reported in this article, Francis refers to the statues as “statue della Pachamama”, statues of the Pachamama.

He does not deny what these statues are. Therefore, every statement that they were not there with idolatrous intentions is as stupid as Francis himself.

It is like putting a statue of Buddha on the altar and saying that there are no idolatrous intentions. It is like filling a church with Swastikas and stating that they are not there to support the Nazi ideology. As Francis very well knows, Pachamama is a pagan idol.

I honestly see this as outright apostasy. The man seems to consider normal that orthodox Catholicism may include veneration of Pachamama. This is religious syncretism at its most obvious. This puts Francis square outside of the Church, then he is the pope and can certainly not claim that he is not fully aware of the implications of this idolatry.

This toxic, satanical guy must be removed.