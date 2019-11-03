Creepy Joe Loses Again On His Way To Certain Defeat

Joe Biden – asked again about the priest who refused to give him communion – said, again, that he does not talk about it. After which, he proceeded to… talk about it, accusing the priest of having “gone to the press” and stating that pope Francis does give him Communion.

My dear Creepy Joe: Francis wants to give communion to Protestants, adulterers, shamans in the forest, probably even cats and dogs! It is really no surprise that he has allowed a fake Catholic like you to receive Holy Communion! These days receiving Communion from pope Francis is not a sign of distinction, but a sign of suspicion.

If Biden thinks this incident is going to be soon forgotten, he is mistaken. This has put abortion square into the public debate, and it will not need many other incidents like this one to make of abortion a permanent fixture of the primary season. Every time the man is known to have received communion, the brave priest who denied it to him will be remembered. Every time he mentions abortion in debates and tries his tired excuse of being personally opposed to… slavery but feeling he has no right to …. prevent other people from owning slaves, the Catholic listeners will be reminded of this. It might be only 3, 4 or 5% of them that decided not to vote for him, but this is still a permanent damage for him and, perhaps more importantly, a permanent place for the slaughter of innocents in the coming campaign.

I hope that Trump picks up on this, and does not get tired of putting abortion front and centre in the political debate in the months coming to the elections. It will be a heavy blow to the Democrats if Biden himself wins the nomination, but it will still help with the Southern Blacks and the Latino vote if someone else does. If Trump manages to sway even only 2 or 3% of each voting block with this argument, it will be a great victory not only for himself (he will likely win anyway) but for the unborn in the US and elsewhere.

In the meantime, Creepy Joe Biden will keep saying that he does not talk about his being such an obscene type of Catholic that he is denied communion, before taking the worst possible excuse for it any Catholic can imagine.

Dear “Quid pro Joe”, I have bad news for you: Francis is a losing card. Appealing to him as a credential of Catholicism is not going to bring you one additional vote. But you are going to lose anyway, so in the end it’s all the same.