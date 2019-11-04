Bishop Schneider Accuses Francis Of Violating The First Commandment

This is not the expected call of an Imperfect Council but, as rebukes go, this is quite something.

Besides praising the Pachamama heroes for exactly the action for which Francis has “apologised” to pagans and fake Catholics the world over, the Bishop gives Francis a double one on the nose.

Firstly, Schneider openly states that Francis is “the first who should condemn such acts (the veneration of Pachamama) and do reparation”.

Secondly, the Bishops openly states that Francis’ soul, as well as the souls of those who perpetrated such acts of worships, is in danger of hell.

Again, this is not the start of a Crusade. However, this is vastly better than the acts of all those Bishops (there was one from Brazil last week) who think they can be orthodox from one corner of their mouth whilst they praise Francis from the other.

If I remember correctly, Bishop Schneider is firmly in the “Francis cannot be deposed” camp, and it is therefore unlikely that he will ever join the calls for an imperfect Council. I also note that, as one of thousands of bishops, his position is, factually, far weaker than the one of a Cardinal (like, say, Burke or Brandmueller).

Still, I can say this: at least one Catholic Bishop has remained to us.

Not very many keeping him company, I am afraid.