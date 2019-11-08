“Knock it Off! We Are Not Stupid!”” Francis Exposed Even By Jesuits

https://www.ewtn.com/tv/shows/scripture-and-tradition-with-fr-mitch-pacwa

I had never heard, until yesterday, of Father Mitch Pacwa, SJ. He has a show on EWTN. Whilst a Jesuit, he appears to, actually, be a Catholic.

Father Pacwa went strongly against Pachamama, and did not not mince words. If you copy and paste the link, you will get the show itself. I have not listened to the entire show, but our part starts at around 31:30, when Father speaks of his experiences in Peru. What he refers is an astonishing mixture of Paganism as the main actor and a pseudo Christianity with, so to speak, a walking part.

Make no mistake, this mixture must be known to Francis, as more and more testimonies from South America are emerging that confirms that the cult of pachamama is spread over there. It can, certainly, be that the idolatry takes different forms regionally. But there can be no doubt that something that is adored as an idol in some parts will be adored as the same idol in other parts, and that Francis very well knows that.

So there we have it: we have a pope that openly, publicly, unashamedly promotes pagan idols, and apologises to its followers when good Christians actually remove the idols from a church.

If this does not deserve the stake, I don’t know what does.

Also, please reflect on this: Father Pacwa describes a hierarchy composed of “gods of the mountains” first, “pachamama” (goddess of the earth) below them, and Jesus, Mary and the Saints below Pachamama. Is such a hierarchy not perfectly consistent with the beliefs of a man who refuses to genuflect in front of the Blessed Sacrament, denies the Divine nature of Our Lord whilst on earth, and – most recently – denies His bodily Resurrection? Actually, it seems to me that the behaviour is in line with this idolatry, and the only thing that speaks against it is that this man appears to have no faith at all, and the Pachamama stuff might just be the way he chooses to anger you like the stupid child he is.

It is an unreal time, in which the pope himself encourages and practices the adoration of pagan idols, and must be told to “knock it off” by, of all people, a Jesuit.

Father Pacwa makes another observation: the prayer to Pachamama appeared on the internet site of an Italian mission organisation (imagine that!) was very probably there without the knowing of the Italian Bishops, and was the work of some, as he himself says, apparatchik trying to smuggle pagan idolatry in the middle of Catholicism. I thought the same when I read the prayer some time ago. Still, it now behooves the Italian Bishops to apologise, remove every trace of the idolatrous prayer and very public state that this will not be allowed to happen again.

We are talking of open idolatry here, not of some prelates saying something which, on a bad day, might be interpreted in the wrong way.