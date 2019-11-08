Mundabor Pro Domo Sua

Many a site I visit on the Internet (Catholic or not) has one of those pop-up windows who suddenly get, literally, in your face and ask for money.

I wish I had the possibility of installing such a pop-up window.

It would not ask for money, at least not directly.

It would ask for a “Hail Mary” for the salvation of the author’s soul. Perhaps once a year (during Advent, or Holy Week) it would also ask for Masses being offered for the salvation of the same.

I do not have (that I know of) the ability of having such a window installed. But I still have a blog, so there:

I ask my readers, if they like my posts, to say, before or after reading one, a “Hail Mary” for the salvation of this wretched sinner.

I also wonder whether the one or other would, if they liked the blog posts I have written during the year, offer a Mass for me. This can be done easily online at sites like Aid to the Church in Need, also helping some poor priest living in financial straits, and often in danger, in the Third World.

I do not request or demand anything. I write my blog primarily so that the Blessed Virgin may look on me with favour, and help me in the hour of my death. No-one owes me anything, and I promise you that you will never read, on this blog, “appeals” on the lines of “unless you give me money this site might close”.

This little effort is for you to enjoy and perhaps profit from, and it is written, literally, gratis et amore Dei. It is written so that one day, when the call comes, I may say, together with all of us, “Presente!”.

Still, I cannot help thinking that Masses offered for me from people I do not even know will please heaven, both for myself and for the donor of the Mass, more than the Masses I offer for myself (I do that, too); and it is a consolation to think that one day, perhaps on my death bed, I will be comforted by the idea that many Masses have been offered for my salvation, perhaps more than I could have reasonably offered for myself.

And this is why today I dare to ask my readers – even without the pop-up window – to try to take the habit of saying a Hail Mary for me either before or after reading my blog post; and, (but only if they are assiduous readers and have enjoyed reading my blog during 2019), to consider offering a Mass for me, a wretched sinner, as a “thank you” for some 250 yearly blog posts.

It is not often that I ask something strictly for myself.

Today is one of those times.

I leave the matter to your good heart; and may we all, one day, rejoice together in a place of perfect joy, without the Francises and all the abominations of our days.