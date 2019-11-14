“church Of Nice” Celebrates World Kindness Day

This would have been a joke only a few decades ago.

The Catholic Church feels the need to parrot the world, adopting a “day” that was “created” by a group of obscure NGOs some twenty tears ago. I wonder what kind of people the promoters are on… all the other days of the year.

In Her two thousand year long history, the Church has never felt the need to have a “world kindness day”. Firstly, the Church is concerned primarily with heaven, and therefore celebrates Her angels, saints, martyrs, etc. Secondly, kindness is easily misunderstood, misused or even perverted. If one lives in a religious frame of mind, his kindness will be completely different – and will often manifest in very different ways – than the purely emotional “kindness” of the worldly man; which, more often than not, is just a celebration of everything that is wrong in order to celebrate oneself for one’s own… kindness.

The kindness of the world helps people to go to hell. And when it doesn’t, it is often just emotional tosh.

According to this site (boy: who pays for this rubbish?) treating yourself to a cup of coffee is an act of kindness. They must know. They have written the list.

Let us say it again: there is a kind of kindness that helps people – including the “kind” giver of “kindpliments” – to go to hell. There is a kind of kindness that reinforces people in their sin, often scandalous sin, which in these times can be perversions and abominations our Christian ancestors did not even dare to mention. But hey, we are so kind, aren’t we?

The atheist missionary goes to hell. Imagine the pit of the atheist donor of coffees to himself!

At least, Accomplice Emeritus gets that the small acts of kindness “make a person pure” (in itself, another big piece of tosh: congratulations, Accomplice Emeritus! You are well on your way to Francification!) only if accompanied by truth and love; but I very much doubt that Francis The Apostate gets even that.

To Francis, being kind must mean that your orthodox religious order gets massacred more slowly than the FFI.

And now please excuse me, I need my morning cup of coffee.

Yeah, I know.

I am so, so kind…