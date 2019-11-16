Brave New World, Drink Your Medicine!

I love reading these stories.

The best way to expose the madness of gender theory is, actually, apply it.

Let all those who preach to “support” the idea that one can change his sex practice what they preach, and let us see how much they like it.

I hope that female sport will be utterly and completely annihilated in every discipline. The PC troops need to drink their bitter medicine to the full, if there is to be any hope of getting healthy again.

Still, only those with a functioning brain will call it “annihilation”. All the others will have to shut up, because they are hypocrites, or actually deny that any annihilation has taken place, as all the freak shows dominating every aspect of the once female disciplines will, actually, be considered “females”.

The sad, confused individual, the object of the linked article, said it, albeit involuntarily, very well:

“we are either full and equal women or not”

This guy (or whatever he has mutilated himself to at this point; I don’t even want to know) is either a man, or a woman. There can be nothing in the middle.

I hope this spreads everywhere. From the traditional athletics disciplines to tennis, soccer, you name it.

When the reaction comes, it will have to be based on sanity.

Because you can’t call a man who castrated himself an “imperfect female”, and fills himself with hormones on his way to probable suicide, an “inferior female”. The world does not accept this kind of “discrimination”.

Therefore, it will have to be either madness, or sanity.

Drink of this cup, XXI Century.

Who knows: it might do you good.