Peasants Discussing Nuclear Fission
There is online one of the endless articles addressing the constant decline of the Church in Germany.
As everything that comes from the CNN, the article is unable to even begin to explain what the author is talking about, because the author does not understand jack of Catholicism and thinks that the crisis in the Church is due to factors like the scandals in themselves, rather than focusing on the causes of the scandals (abandonment of God, of liturgy, and of tradition, and infestation of the Church with homosexual priests). Reading the article is like reading XVIII Century peasants discuss nuclear fission.
Still, this is not what I want to direct your attention to. What I want to direct your attention to is this snippet:
Christian Bauer, a theology professor at the Innsbruck University, said the issues the conference will discuss are not new.“How is power checked and balanced in the church, how can we go beyond the homophobic and misogynist church… all these are old issues, but they became urgent in a new way since the abuse crisis have started,” he told CNN.
