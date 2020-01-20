Munich, Part Two

I have published very recently a short post about my satisfaction with the events in Munich. I would like to expand on this with a couple of personal considerations.

I do not think that it is necessary to #unitetheclans. We are all united in Christ, and it is from Christ that we get our strength. We do not need to become a counter church and in fact, such an event would be very dangerous as it would really, really lead many to schism.

Also, we do not need a charismatic lay leader, a Joan of Arc taking the lead and being followed by a faithful army. The heretic are not wreaking havoc because they are better organised. They are wreaking havoc because they are in power.

The resistance to heresy is not doing poorly. It is doing wonderfully, and I think that in centuries to come – and, of course, in heaven – this will be duly honoured. In fact, this resistance has managed to become of common knowledge among tepid Catholics and even heretics because of their untiring defence of orthodoxy. We don’t need a supreme commander because we don”t need to invade the Vatican, and for what we need- the return of sanity at the moment God appoints – we are doing quite fine.

We should welcome the Munich initiative. We should welcome every other initiative of the sort. We should welcome every rosary crusade and dissident interview. We should welcome any bishop who dares to say the truth. The one thing we should not be concerned about is having a Resistance Supremo, or a Resistance Party. Let everyone fight for Christ as he knows best. I think this is what is expected from the Laity now.

And the Clergy? The Clergy has largely abandoned us. When God wants to send us a new Athanasius, he will appear. For the moment, it looks like we haven’t deserved him. But in the fourth Century the Laity did not wait for Athanasius, either.

This time is no different.