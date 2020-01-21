Meet President Trump, The Myth-Slayer

Once again, the Great President took it on himself to expose the myth of the Religion Of Doom and tell the planet that the dangerous fantasies of its priests aim at the total domination of the world population.

This was not only very beautiful and eloquent in itself. It was more beautiful, because the attack was carried out in the very lair of the Globalist Wolf. A wolf cosily sipping champagne and flying private jet, I admit, but a wolf nevertheless. How about this:

These alarmists always demand the same thing – absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives.

Trump is expressing – in his usual, robust way – what many thinks. He speaks for the hard working, no-nonsense people.

He is also a powerful voice against atheism, then the fantasy of a world about to self-destruct because of the number of souls living in it, and because of the “effect ” of too much of two of its most common components (carbon and oxygen) is a blasphemy, beside being dumb beyond word. If these people believe in God (which they don’t: and why no-one ever asks little Greta, or rather her father, about that?), they must believe in some dumb creator, extremely poor at planning, working with second-class material, unable to make a house for His creatures they would not destroy not with apocalyptic wars, but simply by living. The godlessness is on par with the stupidity.

Imagine now if Hillary had been elected. The activism would be deafening, at least in words; and the action, whilst relatively limited, would still cause great damage to the world’s economy.

Trump went to Davos like a voice of reason preaching to the inmate of the madhouse; and he did it not so that the madman get sane (the real madmen won’t; those who stand to profit from the Madness Economy have no interest in changing), but so that the sane recognise the madhouse.

Thank God for this great man.