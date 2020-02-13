Pope Paper Tiger And His Pussycat Prelates

The latest Excrementation, which stopped short of the Nuclear Holocaust which, by this pope, we were authorised to fear, allows in my eyes to have another example of the way Francis thinks and operates.

Francis has no shame, or faith, or decency. But with all that, he will only do that which he thinks he can get away with. As with the first synod on the family, or the SSPX, he will always stop whenever he sees a realistic danger to get seriously hurt. In parallel, he will only act (say: Amoris Laetitia) when he is very confident that he can do so with impunity.

It seems that this time, at least concerning the “deaconesses” and the “viri probati”, he did not trust himself to push heresy as hard as he would have liked to. The book that Ratzinger would not have written, if he had known the controversy that it would generate, might have played a role. More likely, private warnings from a number of bishops and cardinals played a more important part, then Francis would walk over a whining, crying, frail Benedict with a tractor, if he thought he can do so with impunity. Sarah, he would not even notice.

We see, from all this, how – in the end – easy it is to force this scoundrel to at least shut up. And we see, in the same way, how atrociously cowardly most of our bishops and cardinals are, who – at the very maximum, and certainly in not very great numbers – manage to stage some resistance only when Armageddon appears near.

Twenty Cardinals would be enough to have Francis hide under the bed. The four Dubia Cardinals alone would have put an end to any official antics after their own very public censure. Really, we have been needing, all these years, no more than a handful of cardinals, or a couple of dozen bishops, to give Francis a much-needed Humble Pacifier. They were, in seven years, not to be found.

What we have now is a heretic can kicked down the road. Francis will give it further kicks himself if he thinks he can, and leave things to some Tagle or other if he cannot; because this one, my dear readers, is not motivated by any sort of religious zeal, but by hatred for the Church and a petty desire to feel important as he inflicts damage to the faithful he hates.

The way with Francis is to make him feel that popes have been deposed already and could be deposed yet. It is quite remarkable that hundreds of prelates should be afraid of an adversary so evidently mediocre, so obviously ready to cave when he does not feel sure of the outcome.

Our Cardinals (first) and Bishops (second) bear a great part of the responsibility for the last seven years. Then facts show again and again that Francis is a paper tiger; a little, old, petty lewd man bent on angering and insulting everyone as long as he can get away with it.

Francis is a paper tiger; but even a paper tiger can try to look strong if all he has to deal with is a bunch of kitten.