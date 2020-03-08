No Communion On The Tongue, But The Busybodying Continues Unabated.
And it came to pass that this morning, due to coronavirus and the guidelines announced by the UK Bishops’ Conference, the following changes were announced:
- No communion on the tongue
- No communion under both species
- No hand shaking and effusions by the “sign of peace”.
Sad not to be able to receive communion. However, I immediately rejoiced for the “sign of peace”. Also, I immediately realised this would, at last and for a while, free us from the oh so saintly looking “extraordinary ministers” holding the chalice.
On the latter, I was wrong.
What happened was that, instead of holding the chalice, the extraordinary etc **were given the hosts to distribute**.
Then I had to look at the lay ministers giving the host to people … giving communion to themselves! It was a purely lay exercise in Protestantism, and a fitting image of the stupidity of our times.
In many churches here in the UK, the priest distributes the host, whilst the extraordinary etc holds the chalice. Not always, but often. You would think if there is no chalice, there is no need for the laypeople. But no, this could not be. It should not be said that the pewsitters are freed of the sanctimonious busybodies, silently screaming “Look at me! Look at me” I am sooo actively participating!” as they look almost as important as they feel.
We are getting mad. For countless generations, communion has been given on the tongue, and it is new to me that this should even be considered a potential vehicle of contagion. I receive(d) on the tongue every time, and the hand of the priest never touches my tongue or any other part of me. The host is gently deposed on my tongue without any touching, I retract my tongue carefully, that is that. I can’t imagine this requires more than minimal training on the side of the priest, as I do not remember one single episode in which my tongue was touched by anything else than the consecrated host. After his minimal training, the priest touching my tongue to put the host in it must be half blind or with an impaired ability to move his hand. In that case, I wonder how he can consecrate the host in the first place.
Of course, I know what’s going on. The priest is perfectly able (like they all are) to do things properly; but who will go against the Bishops’ guidelines and expose himself to the accusation from concerned witches of wanting to infect the population?
I wish someone explained to me how it is a problem to receive on the tongue; but then again, we have now entered an age in which common sense and normal occurrences (meat eating, dairy eating, carbon and oxygen in the air, wanting that children are not killed) are seen as madness or dangerous behaviours every day.
Communion in the hand is no safer. Someone gives you the host by hand and he/she never manages to touch your hand? Really?
We’ve attended the Latin Mass exclusively for 5 years. We could in no way go back to that, EMHC. Once you adjust to the Latin Rite, you experience the feeling of proper worship rightly oriented to God, and that you are present at the representation of the Sacrifice, you really can’t go back to the days of EMHC. It’s never the same, if you do, but that’s a good thing.
There are other aspects, the reverent silence, the “dead” language that can’t be manipulated by NuChurch. We kneel for the Eucharist, and once you do that for a while, the idea of receiving on your hand while standing is so wrong in your mind and your soul you don’t want to do it.
When we walk into a NO church now, we feel re-connected to NuChurch. This is an untenable situation, because we want nothing to do with NuChurch. Now I just made my confession at a NuChurch yesterday, I know the priest, he’s a good priest and a good man, but it’s not him, it’s the connection to Francis and all that NuChurch entails. We want nothing to do with them.
People have to make their own decisions, but I hope people who haven’t experienced the Latin Rite at least attend once. The only thing to remember is if you get a Sunday Missal with Latin on one page and English on the other ($25.00 on Ebay) you will be impressed with how quickly you learn the Latin and how the Mass is the Mass, only the fluff has been removed and you’re left with the beautiful Holy Mass.
Unless it is received on the tongue, by necessity of definition all such communions are self-communions, a violation of Church law. This is forbidden to the laity. When a person takes any food in his hand and then places it in his mouth, he is feeding himself, or self-administration.