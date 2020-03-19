Take It Seriously And Stay In Good Spirit

As I receive information from first hand from Italy, and am obviously living the situation currently unfolding in England, it might be wise to give some coordinates as to where we are. So, there is goes.

This is not a hoax. It’s no fake news. It’s real, and it’s serious. Believe me, I am not the guy who “buys the hype”. I don’t believe in global warming, or in papal conspiracy theories, and think myself solidly grounded in reality. I receive constant reports *from the ground in Italy*. Take it from me, this is as real as it comes. Most people will obviously survive. Most *old* people will, obviously, also survive. It is not the Plague, or the Huns invading our lands. It is somewhere between a nasty flu and the Spanish Flu. Most of us will not only survive, but thrive. The real issue is an ethical, not medical, one. The people who are seriously affected by the Coronavirus need intensive care unit places, and specialised equipment. No Country on the planet has the equipment to face such an emergency, as the cases come all together. Therefore, a relatively limited number of cases causes a very real emergency and short-circuits the system. This means that, whilst the number or dead will, likely, not be a big multiple of those who die for the flu every year (I will tell you below why I think that), what is terrifying is the horror scenario of hospitals and doctors having to choose who gets treated and who will likely die. This, and no other, is the problem as it appears now and with the information I am getting. The latter point poses (immediately in Italy, and later everywhere else), a fundamental question: are we, as Nations, the kind of people who allow such a situation to happen in the first place? My answer to this is, clearly, a resounding “no”. To answer otherwise means to have the same mindset as those who, say, want to leave people free to die by euthanasia. The defence of the population is one of the primary duties of every Nation. The defence of the more vulnerable people should be an even bigger priority. We are Christians, for crying out loud. Leave the “survival of the fittest” rubbish to the Darwinists. To say that we should pray for the people at risk is an empty slogan, if we then refuse to actually help them. God works through us. We should be the help we are praying for. Still, there should be, as in everything, the limits given by elementary common sense. For example: has it ever been a tradition, in Christian Countries, to stop everything during the Flu season, so that more old people could be spared from getting the flu, thus reducing the number of deaths? You know the answer. In the end, elementary common sense must be safeguarded, and the population must be free to go about their business and put food on the table.

If you ask me, we are now, everywhere in Europe, in the midst of the thinking I have explained under point 5. The fact that all this is meant to protect a tiny but important part of the population, and an all-important part to protect our sense of decency and common humanity, is generally accepted in Europe. But all this works on the assumption of a hit to the economy, not a total collapse and TEOTWAWKI.

In time, and if the warm weather does not kill the virus, or medicine/vaccines are made available within a reasonable number of weeks, point 6 will have to be considered and weighted against point 5: then we don’t stop life, say, every December 15 until February 15. At that point, and depending on what information is available at the time, something like this will have to be considered.

Also, consider this: the total infection numbers are not going to be earth-shattering. Among the largely very old passengers of the Diamond Princess, the figures on Wikipedia state 3,711 passengers, of whom (in a contained environment, and with a lot of old people) only around 712 were infected; of whom only 7 died. The infected ones had to cope with a level of exposure worse than every of the old people currently not infected in Italy will receive in, likely, months, when it will get warmer. Summa Summarum: it’s not that if we do nothing 100% of the 80+ years old will die. Actually, a great number will not even be infected.

Still, we face the decision: what kind of Nations do we want to be? What does it mean to call ourselves Christian, if the weak among us are left to die? When I was a child, I read that the Redskin tribes left the old people out in the cold, to literally…. die of cold, when they had become useless and had not used the tribe the courtesy to die in another way. I always despised those savages. I would not want to wake up in the morning, and know that we have become like them; still, this should be within the boundaries of elementary common sense.

The emergency should be, I think, in the provision and manning of ICU places, equipment, field hospitals etc.; in the production of virus tests, and the like. When that has been addressed, the grip on the population should be gradually released. There is a limit, and the limit is the one of elementary common sense.

Best wishes to everybody.

You will soon have more free time.

One of the things we all can do is to pray more.