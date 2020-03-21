Making Italy Pray Again

This guy has invited, via video, Italians to pray more. He has mentioned, no less, Jesus, St Joseph and the Blessed Virgin.

Trump has launched a national day of prayer, but I am not aware of any other European politician doing the same. Silly me, a lot of these people would like to have abortion enshrined in some European Constitution as a human right. There isn’t much in them that would make them even think of the Blessed Virgin.

Matteo Salvini’s word are very moderate. He does not show the kind of assertiveness that anyone of us would have preferred. Still, he is at the very top of the movement as far as Europe-wide relevant politicians are concerned. Not an easy thing to do in today’s Italy, even as a conservative politician.

My rosary, today, is for him; then even a very, very imperfect Catholic like Salvini is way in front of most other Italian politicians and, of course, of that evil clown we sadly have as Pope.

Make Italy Pray Again, Matteo.

And may God bless you always.