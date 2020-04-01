Mundabor Goes American Thinker

I have been, for many years now, an affectionate reader of the “American Thinker”.

It is, therefore, with great pleasure, and not a little surprise, that I read my nom de plume and an excerpt of a recent blog post of mine in that worthy publication.

It goes to show how the honest press works: instead of following the orders of the globalist liberal elites, honest journalists pose themselves questions and look around for what people are thinking, observing how they are reacting to the same issues and answering the same questions. It was, again, a great honour and pleasure.

This is, also, the first blog post after the unexpected and, frankly, brutal announcement of Sunday evening, that the US “quasi lockdown” would now go on until – gasp – April 30. I must admit that I was taken aback, and can’t say that I was pleased. I have been trying to make sense of the massive measure for a couple of days now, and I can only think of the following:

Vast part of the economy (in the US and in Europe) is still working. I have not read exact statistics, but obviously the number of people who are filing for unemployment does not give the measure of the damage, as the jobs that went lost must perforce be, in their vast majority, low-wage positions in the catering and entertainment industry. I keep working, everybody I know keeps working, my company has not made, and does not plan to make, anyone redundant. Entire swaths of the service economy are navigating through this tempest brilliantly. Some reports indicates an impact for the US economy for the whole of 2020 of as little as 2%, with a total lockdown until end of April. This is way below my fears for the same duration of lockdown. One must trust Trump to do what he can to preserve the health of the American people as a whole, but without breaking the toy. He is a businessman after all, and he has repeatedly stated that the cure will not be worse than the disease. So here’s hoping. I suspect that the 30 April date was not chosen because it is the expected duration of the measures, but in order to put an end to the political issues involved with any such date. If Trump had said “15 April”, trust CNN to title “Trump backpedals again”, or “Government’ s plans in disarray” if the measures are, then, prorogued again. I think Trump considers the whole month plenty enough, and probably not even necessary as a whole. We might see partial relaxing of the measures during the month. We will also see a massive effort of preparation for the ICU emergency that will follow when the economy is reopened, which will make any decision easier in that respect. Trump will not do the right thing all alone, even if he is persuaded that it is the right thing to do. I am afraid that Trump himself sees that there is a measure of suffering the Country will have to undergo before the decision to reopen is both politically feasible and politically safe. Look, this is an election year. Trump will not stake his fate in November on a controversial decision that would see him alone among the main actors, and with a tiny minority in the Country. He owns casinos, but he is not much of a gambler. He will reopen when – besides him considering the time right – the country realises that there is no sensible alternative to it. Call me cynical if you want to. Politics is.

Still, this is going to be very bad for some parts of the United States. If I think of Nevada, I can only shiver.

I dare again to make the comparison with the Blitz, when life went on under the German bombs.

I cannot but wonder about how much is left of the spirit of that time.

Hard times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Good times create weak men. Weak men create hard times; and the cycle starts again.

Are we the weak men who create the bad times?

We will soon know.

M