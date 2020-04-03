The Virus, The Mass, And The Faithless Bishops

Let me say something very obvious first: if you have an infectious disease (say: the flu), or if you are convalescing and too weak to reasonably go out, you don’t go to Mass. This has always been this way, and will always be this way. It takes a very stupid, Protestant sort of arrogance to think that God will allow you not to be infected if you expose yourself to infection at Mass, or that He will not allow you to infect others, whilst you do everything you can to do it, because you are friends with Jesus, or the like. Prudence, and reasonable behaviour, should always be kept in mind.

I agree with the measures of social distancing, and think that it is right that social distancing should happen in Church, too. It is really senseless to say that God will decree churches as contagion spread-free zones, just because you want to show what a zealous ass you are. It does not work that way. Do not put the Lord your God to the test.

Having said that, the way our Bishops (led by the Evil Clown) have acted in the present circumstances goes from too subservient to the civil authorities to beyond despicable. Sadly, it showed this: that our Bishops (led by the Evil Clown) largely see Mass as a pure community-driven event, a social gathering where people meet, feel good and receive a feel-good sacrament; a social gathering which is now necessary to give up for a while, like chocolate. I make here a partial exception for Britain, where to my knowledge Mass continues to be celebrated in the usual way, albeit without public. This shows at least a correct understanding of the Mass, because the Mass does not depend on the presence of the public. Some kudos, therefore, for the UK authorities.

But let us come to the main point: attending Mass. How come that I am allowed to go to the supermarket during a lockdown, but I am not allowed to go to Church? Mind well: it is not that civil authorities have decided that buying groceries endangers your health, but it has to be done, therefore it is allowed. No. Civil authorities in many Countries have decided that buying groceries can be done in a safe way, and should be therefore be done in that safe way alone. It follows that Bishops all over Catholicism should have made a huge mess, demanding that churches are left open, and Mass be allowed to be celebrated, pretty much in the same way as the relevant Government allows the purchase of food. Have they done this? Largely, no. Why not? Because to them – irrespective of what they may say – the Mass is a social gathering, and nothing more. Our “hagan lio” Pope was, as befits his atheist mindset, the first to lead the charge, even going beyond what the Italian government had ordered. Boy, Satan is strong with this one.

So, what should have been done? What could, and should, the Pope and the Bishops have done? To me, the answer is so obvious that it should not even need a blog post to explain: every Bishop should have ordered every one of his priests to celebrate at least six masses a day, mobilise volunteers to protect the Blessed Sacrament for one Holy Hour a day, leave the time that remains free for last rites of people who are really dying, and do nothing else. This, obviously, with the respect of the usual distancing rules as far as practicable (and if it is not, as in the case of the Last Rites, tough luck: the cashier at the supermarket will in many cases still get your cash, will she not?)

In addition to this, some further measures could have been taken. It is certainly in the remit of the bishops to make clear to their sheep that there is no mass obligation for people who fear contagion, or deem it dangerous to get out (say: self-isolating old people), or for people who have been ordered to stay in (say: relatives of people with symptoms), or for people who cannot physically get in church because of the social distancing rules. It is certainly also possible to the Bishops to make clear to the faithful that receiving communion is no integral part of going to Mass; a concept, this, that would have likely surprised more than a few, and would have re-instilled some Catholicism in some others.

Still, the main effect would have been reached already with the multiplication of masses: possibility to go to Mass for very many; plus possibility for all others to pop in and attend of the many masses during the week; plus adoration of the Blessed Sacrament every day. A faithful, but sensible and law abiding, reaction to a time of crisis.

If this had happened, no Government in the West would have objected more than they objected to people buying their own food. And if some idiot (like Trudeau) had objected, he would have received hell from all the Bishops of the world combined. Honestly, I cannot imagine that this would have been an issue, if the Pope and the Bishops had been ready to stand their ground and speak some stern words. Alas, most of them don’t believe in God. It really is as simple as that.

Before I go, let us spend two words on the priests. One of the excuses put forward for the closures of the churches is the health of the priests. This is more of the secular thinking just described. As thousands of doctors and nurses – and, in Countries like Italy, countless volunteers – put their health on the line for what is only a salaried job, or no salary at all, a priest, who must be ready to die for Christ at two second’s notice, will be afraid of even social distancing? Honestly, I think that most priests are much, much better than that. It’s their own bishops, and the Pope, who are the disgrace.

Last time I looked, Italy had lost more than 60 doctors, and counting, on the Coronavirus front in a matter of weeks. These are people who have not solemnly declared, upon being consecrated, that they were ready to die for Christ. I have no figures for nurses, but I can’t imagine those figures make for a very happy reading, either.

It would have been perfectly possible to face this crisis in a prudent and still Catholic way, and give the world an example of faith, discipline, and compliance with the laws.

This was lost because our Bishops, starting with the Evil Clown, simply don’t believe in God.