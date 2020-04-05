Bundle up, Mr Xi.

Whilst China is doing all it can to divert from them the wrath of the Western powers, I doubt the strategy will work.

Claims for compensation will soon start to go around. But I doubt this will be decided in international courts of law in any meaningful way.

Rather, the economic pressures that all Western Countries will experience will create a correspondent pressure to make China pay for the mess they have caused. Whether this takes the form of tariffs, trade sanctions, expulsion from the WTO, refusal to honor debt (the US can inflict great damage on China with, so to speak, a couple of signatures, simply by nullifying the US debt they hold as damage compensation), repatriation of industries or a mixture of all this, there is no doubt that China will hurt; then everyone understands by now that a lying communist dictatorship is no trade partner worth having.

Actually, it would be a bold, but wise move if Trump were to declare, very publicly, that China is going to pay the cost of the measures taken by the US Congress out of the US debt they hold first. In one bold strike, he would reassure many worried US household about the real economic impact of the crisis; decrease or, in the extreme case, even nullify the flux of interest payments wandering to China every year, and show the world who is boss; which latter will not do much to promote the evil Chinese “Belt and Road” plans.

The Chinese can try to influence as many Western journalists as they wish. But as the economic pain becomes clear in the next months, they will find it very difficult to escape punishment, nor will they have a corrupt Mr Biden as their counterpart in Washington.

The next years are going to be difficult for China; and the very likely sudden halt of the economic progress they have been achieving, largely out of the West, will make it more difficult for them to hold on to power, as the rage for the countless, if never admitted, virus deaths adds to the rage for the economic woes that are pretty sure to come.

Bundle up, Mr Xi.

It is going to get very cold.