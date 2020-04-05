The French Approach To Coronavirus Will Never Work

I have , on this little blog, never underestimated the unusual gravity of this virus. At the same time, I have always advocated a rational, sensible approach to the issue. If we can ask most people to go to work on factories as enemy bombers fly above their heads – obviously doing all we can to cure the wounded etc. – then we can ask most people to go to work during a time of infection in order not to destroy the Country from the inside.

Get this, folks: this virus will, most likely, not go away anytime soon. When the factories reopen, which at some point they will have to do, the virus will keep spreading. Therefore, the news of diminishing new infections are, in a way, fake news, in that they do not tell us anything about what is going to happen when normal life resumes, which it will have to happen.

I am very, very alarmed when I hear statements, from non-elected personalities, about how long the lockdown should or should not go on. This is not for you to decide, my friend.

In Italy, Angelo Borrelli (who is, to make it short, somewhat like the “Italian Mike Pence” on Coronavirus) took it on himself to say that he thought that Italians would have to remain under their brutal lockdown until the First of May at least. I don’t know what fell on his head afterwards (I think, a police baton straight from the Italian Prime Minister), but whatever it was, it worked, as the man one day later was claiming that he had been “misinterpreted”, and we are at 13 April as the official date for the end of the lockdown until further order. The guy just can’t make government policy, end of story.

The US are not much better. Dr Fauci has expressed the opinion that social distancing should remain in place until deaths have, more or less, ceased. This is like the above mentioned Mr Borrelli: but drunk, high, and on steroids.

These people all have safe jobs. Plus, they have a clear professional deformation: they focus on the situation they are called to help with – and are understandably afraid of being considered “complacent” – and they forget that there is an entire Country out there which is slowly going bust.

The likes of Borrelli, and Fauci, should be told very clearly that they are allowed to give us their opinion on administrative (Borrelli) or medical (Fauci) matters, not on policy ones. This is for the elected representatives of the people to do.

The “war” rhetoric is starting to get a bit stupid, too. This is getting a bit like a war that is ruining the entire Country for lack of willingness to fight it in the first place. It is, if you wish, the French approach to the Virus: let us surrender and hope that the enemy will have mercy on us.

It will never work: after you have inflicted untold pain to your economy, you will have to go back to work anyway some day, and the pain will start again.

The solution is not shutting down and hoping that the virus goes away. The solution is to keep producing and focus the effort on the treatment of the victims of the invisible bombardment.

The USA will get there earlier, because they have a businessman at the helm. The UK might also get away with a reasonable damage, because the Brits are very, very tough cookies. But Continental Europe might well hurt itself really bad, because giving power to technocrats and “experts” has become almost a second nature in vast part of the EU, and they will need a shock (= a seriously deteriorating economy) to get rid of it.

The only positive of this situation is this: every week of continued lockdown makes the death of the Euro, and of the so-called “European project”, more likely.

That, at least, would be a great progress.

M