In Your Charity, Please Pray For Boris

Apr 6

An appeal to my readers in this dramatic hour.

In your charity, pray for Boris Johnson. Pray for his physical health and, if it is the Lord’s will that he be the end of the road, for his spiritual one. God knows he needs God’s mercy. God knows we all do.

It is difficult to go to sleep knowing that tomorrow morning we might be informed that he is only breathing thanks to a ventilator and, by tomorrow evening, or in the next 36 hours, we might face a great tragedy.

 

 

 

 

