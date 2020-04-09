Beware of the “Experts”

Apr 9

Posted by

I am growing increasingly weary of how fifteen minutes of notoriety and – in fact – exceedingly vast power are going to the head of some people.

Exhibit one: Dr Fauci.

Little guy is on record with saying that he does not think “we should ever shake hands ever again”. 

What a nasty little Hitler this guy is.

Look, I understand that experts will have an amount of professional deformation, and will lose sight of the forest because of their specialisation in the single tree. But this is much different from wanting to make a dent in the history of Western Civilisation, and try to stay relevant when your fifteen minutes of TV time are about to end.

No, dear little Dr Hitler. We will not start making that horrible, gay “namaste” sign. We will keep doing what we have always done.

We will shake hands, we will hug, we will pat each other on the back. We will embrace each other, and smile at each other whilst we do so.

Just as we have always done.

We will, by the way, keep receiving communion on the tongue, whatever the likes of you think.

Be gone, little deluded half Napoleon.

You have done enough damage already.

M

 

Posted on April 9, 2020, in Catholicism, Conservative Catholicism, Traditional Catholicism. Bookmark the permalink. 3 Comments.

  1. John Marren | April 9, 2020 at 2:23 pm

    Dr. Fauci and his wife are pro Hillary Clinton, contributed $$$ to her political campaign and by association are virulently pro-abort: as they say “nuff said.”

    Admittedly the little Hitler, a native of Brooklyn, NY, has an impressive “curicula vitae including educational institutions run by Jesuits (high school and college).

    Perhaps he’s linked in with the Evil Clown?

    Reply
  2. Michael Dowd | April 9, 2020 at 2:32 pm

    Bravo. Broom the bastard.

    Reply
  3. jarmssite | April 9, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Putting the Sacred Host on one’s hand is VASTLY more unsanitary…. and promotes sacrilege. The latter is the point. The former is an afterthought. The “Host on tongue is unsanitary” message is simply leftist agitprop to use a crisis to advance their agenda… which, again, is not disease prevention but sacrilege.

    Reply

Leave a reply. Please be concise and to the point.

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: