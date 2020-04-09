Beware of the “Experts”

I am growing increasingly weary of how fifteen minutes of notoriety and – in fact – exceedingly vast power are going to the head of some people.

Exhibit one: Dr Fauci.

Little guy is on record with saying that he does not think “we should ever shake hands ever again”.

What a nasty little Hitler this guy is.

Look, I understand that experts will have an amount of professional deformation, and will lose sight of the forest because of their specialisation in the single tree. But this is much different from wanting to make a dent in the history of Western Civilisation, and try to stay relevant when your fifteen minutes of TV time are about to end.

No, dear little Dr Hitler. We will not start making that horrible, gay “namaste” sign. We will keep doing what we have always done.

We will shake hands, we will hug, we will pat each other on the back. We will embrace each other, and smile at each other whilst we do so.

Just as we have always done.

We will, by the way, keep receiving communion on the tongue, whatever the likes of you think.

Be gone, little deluded half Napoleon.

You have done enough damage already.

M