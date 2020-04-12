Resurrexit, Sicut Dixit!

Posted on April 12, 2020, in Catholicism, Traditional Catholicism.

  1. P Hellyer | April 12, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Happy Easter to you Mundy.
    Here’s a question. In this pandemic who should we save first the young or the old?
    The old have a lot to offer society in terms of wisdom and can guide the youth.
    The young without guidance will just repeat the errors of the past.
    Hmm . I would be interested in your opinion. Is it Darwin and Hitler? Or is it the bible and wisdom?
    Beste
    Paul. .

