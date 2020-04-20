Ahead of The Curve: The Virus Is Fooling The Experts

It appears increasingly more clear that the Chinese Virus has been fooling the “experts” for while now.

Think of this: if this virus can spread for 1-2 weeks in asymptomatic people and can go on for several weeks (six? seven? nine?) without being even noticed by doctors, and when it is noticed the news is even suppressed by the evil Communist regime of the Country where it first started to spread, how it is possible to avoid a worldwide contagion?

We had people measuring fever at the airports and in office buildings (say: Singapore), but if the virus can spread for a couple of weeks without any symptoms (albeit apparently less aggressively), then this is clearly of very limited use, and the virus will go happily spreading itself under the very nose of those who want to keep it in check.

More absurdities: how I am locked up at home, but in the Country where I live (the UK) 100,00 people a week arrive from foreign airports, without any check about their health? What is more likely to carry an infection: a guy coming from some Country where the virus is already spread, or a guy whose longest travel has been to the office and to the supermarket? Plus, they were around one million a week, for many weeks, when the virus was already raging and the flights had not been reduced. Go figure.

In short: it appears increasingly more clear that the virus has been spreading I do not say undisturbed, but certainly little disturbed for a matter of months, and we now have a number of people already infected all over Europe. This make sense, as we also know that many people who actually get the virus develop an immunity to it without even noticing. This we know also because of another obvious phenomenon that has been observed from the start: the more you test, the more positive people you find. This means, dear Holmes, that infected people are already everywhere, happily spread among the population, and in most cases blissfully unaware of being infected in the first place.

Last piece of anecdotal evidence? The Homeless shelter in Boston with 36% of guests tested positive, none of them with symptoms. Almost 400 people were tested, which makes the test somewhat certainly worth considering.

Now, I do not want to be rude here, nor am I a doctor; but it is fair to say that homeless shelters have a vastly higher than average percentage of alcohol and drug addicts, practising homosexuals at risk of contracting AIDS and all sorts of other wasted lives; all of which should, reasonably, exhibit a weaker immune system than the normal, sane population. Still, zero symptoms among the tested.

What does this say to a sanely reasoning person?

That the number of people infected is vastly larger than expected. This virus has been ahead of the curve from the start, and has been spreading faster than the “experts” could predict. That, therefore, there is a good probability that the lockdowns had a limited effect on the spreading of the virus, and that the end result would not have been much worse than it has actually been if the lockdown measures had not been put in place. That, in fact, if point 2 stands (and I don’t know if it stands, but it is a reasonable point) the lockdowns have caused huge economic damage because of “experts” opinions that were off base from the start, and have been until today. That, if point 2 stands, a continued lockdown does not make any sense, as a fairly large part of the world population is infected now and, bar closing the planet at home for many months, nothing sensible can be done to avoid the disease taking its course. That, as yours truly has been stating from the start, the effort should be directed toward the end, not the beginning, of the virus: that is, towards having enough intensive care units and medical personnel that the “death panels” can be avoided.

This does not seem rocket science to me. It is a reasoning corroborated by several pieces of anecdotal evidence (the Diamond Princess cruise ship, about which I have written; the constant increase of cases when the testing was increased, but with the lowering of the actual percentage of symptomatic people; the estimate of the Oxford University that in the UK up to 25% of the population had been infected in March; this last 400-strong piece of evidence in another closed community) and made more evident by the fact that a ten years old would understand that a virus spreading undetected for weeks just can’t be stopped, period.

It is time to put an end to the lockdowns. It is time to dedicate all energy to the ICU end of the problem, making of it an investment for the future and paying the necessary price; but without inflicting further damage to the economy and more pain to countless good, honest, hard working people.

And next time, let us take the “experts” with a huge pinch of salt, please,