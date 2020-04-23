Meet The Enviro Stalinists

I received from reader Canukfrank the following, excellent comment:

I seem to recall earlier this year, Moore stated that unless “we” did something drastic and radical vis-a-vis ‘Climate-Change’ ©️, the planet had less than 4 years before our species became extinct. Pontificating from his Infinity Pool in his exclusive gated community, this buffon estimated that the next (less than) 48 months would be a turning point for the planet. So, sometime after January 2024 that.would.be.it. Inspired by this prediction I immediately posted on the Greta Thunberg site the following “robust” and “necessary” steps needed to Save-Our-Species:

1. Suspend democracy across the planet and appoint a world-wide ‘Climate Crisis Council’ of scientists, climate experts and population control specialists to manage Mother Earth

2. Immediate electricity rationing across the planet.

3. The immediate ban on all air travel, vehicles and transportation systems using fossil fuels.

4. Immediate introduction of aggressively enforced population control policies (‘1-child-per-family’) including mandatory sterilization

5. Immediate ban on capitalism

6. Immediate introduction of socialism and communism with the forced distribution of wealth, food, water and other resources

7. Instant ban on the advertising, marketing and sales of all consumer goods

8. Immediate ban on all meat consumption with mandatory adoption of vegetarian/vegan food consumption practices

9. Aggressively enforced mandatory euthanasia for those aged 75 and above with large financial incentives for voluntary euthanasia between 55 and 74.

10. Aggressively enforced euthanasia for all age groups deemed by experts to have incurable physical and mental disabilities

11. Immediate adoption of Swedish behavioral scientists Magnus Söderlund’s suggestion that we need to “overcome our taboo against cannibalism” by eating our own deceased to reduce carbon emissions.

12. Ban all religions with the arrest and lengthy imprisonment of any religious leaders and their followers who oppose steps 1-11. I was truly stunned by the positive comments, ‘likes’ and overall favourable reactions my absurd suggestions received.

Look, this is beautiful. And so true. It makes so much sense.

Most Western Countries are functioning, modern Democracies. These Democracies are, clearly, rejecting the end of the world predictions of the likes of the Gretin. It is not they they cannot be manipulated into throwing an awful lot of taxpayers money on things like solar panels, electric cars, and similar nonsense. It is that they clearly reject the fundamental premise of the doom scenario: that the world is about to end, or become unrecognisable, unless we fundamentally transform the planet.

Summa summarum: climate nutcases think that we absolutely need to fundamentally transform the planet (now!), and Western Democracies refuse to consider it. So, what will a nutcase choose: Democracy or Enviro Stalinism? The answer is obvious.

The mixture of religious fanaticism, superstitious fears and obvious lack of intellect that can be observed in these people are the perfect ingredients for a Molotov cocktail that will soon try to subvert our democratic institutions. In a way, the lockdown we are living might even help, as millions (particularly in Europe) have unquestioningly accepted a long period of strong limitation of their most elementary freedoms, because their betters (supported by the ubiquitous “experts”) told them so. This would obviously not work in the end, because Western Democracies are way too strong to be forced to commit euthanasia in this way. Still, it is clear that the “immune system” of our Democracies has been weakened by this lockdown, and someone in one of those Godless Countries like the Nordic Ones, or Belgium, or Canada might well – helped by newspapers, “experts” and, obviously, Francis for what he is worth – think that it is worth a try.

It would be good to ask everyone who laments the inaction in front of the impending demise of the planet if he (or, more likely I think, she) would support dictatorships meant to put in place the “emergency program” the voters clearly do not want to put in place.

The answer will tell you, and this person, something about him.