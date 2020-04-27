Settled Science In Review

When I was a child, the “experts” were predicting a big global cooling. Vast surfaces of the earth covered in ice in a matter of decades. A real emergency. Unspoken then, if I remember correctly (I was a child), but clear with what I know now, the conclusion: a vast degree of international collaboration and putting together of resources would be necessary to face this planetary emergency. This was, of course, science.

In those years, the overpopulation of the planet also made for a very big topic of discussion. So many people born. Such a little planet. Where will we put them all? How will we feed them?

In the Eighties, we obviously had AIDS. Remember the predictions? Infection and transmission among straight people? I kid you not, I read of “experts” talking of up to 20% of Brazil wiped out in a generation. This was in the Mid Eighties.

The next big planetary scare I remember (apart from the Impending Global Nuclear Holocaust to which we were all exposed through the election of dangerous cowboy to the White House) is the first wave of Global Warming (they called it Greenhouse Effect) and, more or less connected, the destruction of the Ozone Layer. I think we were in the Mid Nineties by then. Remember? The poor Australians were condemned to countless cases of skin cancer, as their Continent would become much less fit for human habitation. Islands like Vanuatu (I never knew before of the existence of Vanuatu) condemned to disappear in the ocean as ocean levels rise. A planetary tragedy. This was, all course, science.

In the meantime, we were all at risk of remaining without oxygen, according to the experts. Why? because one fifth of the oxygen production in the planet would disappear in a matter of five or ten years because of the impending destruction of the Amazonian Forest. Train your lungs to do with less oxygen, boys. Perhaps we should curb the world population?

At the beginning of the 2000s, IIRC, we had the next care: the Mad Cow Disease. I remember experts saying that the consumption of liver would put people in danger. Actually, those who loved liver and made abundant consumption of it would see a great increase of cancers in the next decades. Germans love their Leberwurst. Ouch!!

And then we come to the modern days. Starting from the Mid-Naughties, it has been all about Global Warming. We were informed about the Inconvenient Truth of vast flooding in places like New York in a matter of a decade or so, as the poor Polar Bear pays the price of our selfishness. This last craze has been going off and on for a decade and a half now.

—————————————————

The planet is still there.

The global cooling never came.

The population has increased and the hunger has vastly decreased.

AIDS, by and large, does not kill straight people. It does not kill many bent people, either.

The Australians keep thriving.

The Amazonian Forest is alive and kicking.

New York has become richer and richer. Very rich leftists buy extremely expensive condos in places that should, by now, be inhabitable or slums.

The Polar Bear is in excellent shape. Al Gore’s finances are in excellent shape, too!

This is the scorecard of the Settled Science in the last 50 years or so.

Whenever someone gives to you the “experts” predictions about the planet, tell him that he should be slapped in the face.