The Hypocrites, The Lockdown, And The President

In another example of the stunning arrogance of the “experts”, one of the lead guys who forced Boris Johnson’s hand “forecasting” up to a quarter of a million deaths because of Coronavirus – unless the Country enters a long-term dystopia – has now lost his government adviser job after being caught flaunting the very rules he wanted to impose on 66 million people.

The excuse is even more arrogant than the event: he “thought” he was immune.

Fine, Sherlock. I “think” I am immune, too. May I resume my normal life now?

Mind, though: the guy was made to resign because of his obvious hypocrisy. The investigation about how, and why, and based on what data, and checked by whom, a handful of people were allowed to take hostage an entire Country has not started yet, and I hope it will not be late in coming. When that investigation starts, the private motives of the individuals involved will have to be examined extremely carefully. This is the category of people most likely to be affected by all sorts of socially accepted mental diseases, from thinking that CO2 emissions are killing the planet to believing that they have the duty to “change the world” by imposing to it their own brand of madness.

As we are there, we should also know how is it possible that, in a matter so discussed, controversial and dominated by assumptions, one single (and extreme) point of view is allowed to be presented to the Government as “the view of the experts”, or as a sort of “consensus”, or at least “very prevalent opinion”. Methinks, if the Government had allowed a wider (and wiser) spectrum of opinions to flow in its decision, the outcome would not have been “your own people say 1/4 million death, so block everything NOW!”, but more like “the experts’ opinion range from a nasty flu to a very dramatic outbreak, and the Government is now called to examine the pros and cons of possible actions and make clear to the population what decisions are made, and why”.

As it is now, we are all in danger of seeing vital policy decisions being made almost obligatory (at least in the presence of average politicians) by the biases and prejudices of a very small group of people, having their own hidden and less hidden agendas and free to impose them on the population because “Government expert panel”, or “Imperial College”.

If this crisis has shown one thing, it is this: the politics has almost immediately caved in to theories and predictions that proved anywhere from exaggerated to outlandish.

Nor has this stopped: as president Trump prepares to allow the US to reopen, new “experts predictions” are now hitting the Internet, and you can be sure the Leftists will make sure to milk them for all they are worth.

My suggestion to President Trump: adopt a blood, toil, tears and sweat approach. Call the Country to fight courageously against the “invisible enemy” instead of cowering home until the Country is entirely destroyed. Tell the American people that many will die, but the Country must go on. This will take a lot of wind away from the Democrats’ sails, and they will look irresponsible to all but the Venti Latte Super Fairy Crowd.

Life must go on.

Even the hypocritical “experts” understood this.

Though, of course, they did not want to tell you.