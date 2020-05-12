Fatima: The Bishops Have Become The Enemies Of The Church

Look, it has already happened that the public authorities show hostility to Catholicism. In the end, the children of Fatima were detained in 1917 (August, if memory serves) exactly in order to prevent them from seeing the Blessed Virgin appearing to them!

This time, though, things are fundamentally different. It is not only that 3,500 soldiers have been mobilised, just days after the 1st May celebrations were allowed! It is that all this happens with the consent and complicity of the Bishops!

When Pius XIII becomes Pope, I hope he does not allow a single one of these world-worshipping little cowards to stay in charge. What we are witnessing is the almost complete emasculation, the almost complete (so-called) church-of-england-isation of Holy Mother Church; and truly, only Her indefectibility will save Her from the extinction to which, otherwise, this bunch of spineless homos would condemn her.

I don’t know what is next. Very probably, the Bishops applauding the arrest of those who might dare to show up, soldiers and all.

I really wouldn’t be surprised.